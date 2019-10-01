|
|
Janet G. Dougherty (Schaeflein), passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Beloved wife of William F. Dougherty and mother of Thomas C. Dougherty (Kendall), Kristine J. Dougherty, and Jill C. Dougherty. Also survived by her mother Grace L. Schaeflein and sister of Eric G. Schaeflein (Eileen) and Ruth A. Iwaskiw. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 9 to 10:45 a.m., Thursday at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church 65 East Street Road Feasterville, Pa. 19053 and to her funeral service at 11 a.m. Int. Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church at the above address would be appreciated.
Quinn Funeral Directors
Philadelphia, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 1, 2019