Janet I. (Szal) Million passed peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the age of 67.
She was the loving wife of the late Richard Sr.; the devoted mother of Gina Charlton (Mickey) and Richard Jr.; the dear Mom Mom of Sara and Ryan; the beloved sister of Phyllis, Joe, Chris, and Marianne; and the faithful companion of Phil Mayer; and our Matthew Schwartzer.
She will be missed by her grandkids, listening to music, dancing and throwing punches in MMA. Janet had a warm and welcoming way for everyone and she will be missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Burns Funeral Home, 9708 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19114, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, at Calvary Chapel, 13500 Philmont Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19116, followed by her service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park.
Burns Funeral Home,
Philadelphia
www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 31, 2019