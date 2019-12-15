Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Janet Jardel
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
Janet Jardel


1961 - 2019
Janet Jardel Obituary
Janet Eileen Jardel of Levittown died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at her home. She was 58.

Born in Philadelphia, Janet was a lifelong resident of Levittown, and graduated from Neshaminy Maple Point High School.

She worked for many years at Express Scripts, Inc. in Bensalem, and more recently Cenlar FSB in Ewing, N.J., where she made many friends with her generosity and quirky personality.

Janet was always one who would help others in a time of need in any way possible, no matter if they were a friend, a coworker, a relative, or the occasional stranger, in need of help.

She was an avid reader and movie watcher. She loved animals and had many cats throughout her life.

Beloved daughter of the late John Jardel and Theresa Santoro, Janet was the loving sister of Greg Jardel (Barbara), Jack Santoro (Sharon), Marc Santoro (Joy Cooper), and John Jardel (Dawn Marie); and was the devoted aunt of Adam, Danielle, and Melissa Jardel; Justin and Summer Santoro; Emma and Cole Santoro; and Jacob and Morgan Jardel.

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown PA 19056.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Janet's name may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation,155 East 55th St., Suite 6H, New York, NY 10022 or at www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org or Bingo's Foundation Cat Shelter and Rescue, P.O. Box 7130, Penndel, PA 19047 bingosfoundation.org/wordpress/donate

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 15, 2019
