Janet M. Dillon Obituary
Janet Marie Dillon of Bristol peacefully passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 71.

Janet was the daughter of the late Clarence and Margaret Joyce; sister of the late Joanne Joyce Caputo; and beloved wife of Edward Dillon.

Janet loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and helped raise them. She was known as the "glue that kept everything together." She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Janet is survived by her beloved husband of more than 35 years, Edward Dillon; children, Anna Ashwell Danis and her husband, Joseph Danis, Kelley Ashwell Hunter, Leandra Roraty and her husband, Michael Roarty, and John Ashwell Jr.; siblings, Gloria Jean Joyce Flick (the late Don Flick), James Joyce and his husband, Bill Bortner, Leila Joyce Gallagher and her husband, Tim Gallagher, and Dorothy Joyce Reynolds and her husband, Michael Reynolds; grandchildren, Anthony Danis and his wife, Tiffany, Andrew Danis, Sean Hunter and his wife, Cassandra Hunter, Kaitlyn Hunter, Lyndsey Shay Ashwell, Michael Roraty Jr., and Madison Rain Neidlon; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Danis, Kaylee Hunter, and Marlee Letford; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in East Lawn Memorial Park in Harrisonburg, Va.

Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service,

Bristol

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 9, 2019
