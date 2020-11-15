1/1
Janet M. Kellam
Jan Kellam (Houston) passed away suddenly on November 13, 2020 sitting in her favorite chair, probably watching General Hospital. She was 68.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Kellam and sister, Gail Carter.

She is survived by her daughters, Trudy, Patty, Diane, and Tracey; grandchildren, Maurice, Shayne, Jaiden, Larry, Brianna (Joe), Tiffany, Marissa (Andrew), Miranda (Nathan), Randy, Kayla, Jamie and Madison; several great grandchildren; brother in law, Jeff Carter; niece, Kyle and nephew, Gavin; and her best friends, Bill and Lane.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Molden Funeral Chapel &

Cremation Service

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-6612
