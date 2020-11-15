Jan Kellam (Houston) passed away suddenly on November 13, 2020 sitting in her favorite chair, probably watching General Hospital. She was 68.She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Kellam and sister, Gail Carter.She is survived by her daughters, Trudy, Patty, Diane, and Tracey; grandchildren, Maurice, Shayne, Jaiden, Larry, Brianna (Joe), Tiffany, Marissa (Andrew), Miranda (Nathan), Randy, Kayla, Jamie and Madison; several great grandchildren; brother in law, Jeff Carter; niece, Kyle and nephew, Gavin; and her best friends, Bill and Lane.Funeral services will be held privately.Molden Funeral Chapel &Cremation Service