|
|
Janet Reeves, loving daughter of Lloyd Allan and Margaret Susan Reeves, passed on Monday, May 11th at the River's Edge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Philadelphia, Pa.
She is survived by her siblings; John Reeves of Ashburn, Virginia, Robert Reeves of Philadelphia, Pa., Anne Reeves of Atlantic City, New Jersey and Alan Reeves of Southampton, Pennsylvania. Of great importance to Janet are her surviving cats, Mittens and Angel.
Janet was raised as a practicing Roman Catholic when she lived at home with her parents. She attended church at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Southampton, Pa. Prior to her stay at River's Edge, Janet resided in Bensalem, Pa.
Janet was the second eldest child in a family of five children, all adopted by Al and Marge Reeves.
Janet will be remembered for giving the best hugs, for always being hugely excited when anyone in the family called her, for trying to order everything on the menu at Olive Garden, picking up everything she could carry at CVS, and for leaving four minute voice mail messages with her phone number 50 times, just to make sure that you had the information that you needed to get back to her.
Janet was devoted to her cats.
Services for Janet will be held privately at the request of her family.
Condolences may be sent to Janet's family by visiting the website below.
McGhee Funeral Home
www.McGheeFuneralHome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 17, 2020