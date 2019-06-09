|
Janet Roberts Sassaman of Lower Makefield Township, Pa., died Friday, June 7, 2019, at Chandler Hall Hospice in Newtown, Pa. She was 69.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., daughter of the late Brownie J. and Mary T. Dean Roberts, she resided in Lower Makefield for the past 32 years.
A graduate of Bishop Conwell High School, Janet began a business career at First Pennsylvania Bank and then joined the State of New Jersey Department of Community Affairs for 15 years.
She then married and became a homemaker and full time parent. In 1999, Janet again began a second career as an Administrative Assistant at St. Ignatius of Antioch Parish in Yardley, Pa., where she excelled in the many tasks involved in church administration. She enjoyed her free time vacationing at the shore and taking cruises.
Wife of the late Mark F. Sassaman, she is survived by her daughter, Ashley Sassaman of Holland, Pa. She is also survived by her husband's sons, Richard Sassaman (Debra) of Warminster, Pa., and Robert Sassaman (Donna) of Levittown, Pa., and two sisters-in-law, Mary Alice Roberts and Cynthia Roberts. She was the sister of the late John and Joseph Roberts.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Ignatius Church, 999 Reading Avenue in Yardley, where friends may call from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 17, at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made to , komenphiladelphia.org
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 9, 2019