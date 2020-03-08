|
|
Janice Arlene Festa of Churchville died peacefully at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was 75.
Janice was the beloved wife of George Festa for 34 years.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Mary Wojciak Wellings.
Janice was an avid outdoors lady who enjoyed gardening and camping. She and her husband George were longtime and active members of the Coachman Club and various other smaller camping clubs. Janice will be greatly missed, but eternally loved and remembered as a loving wife, mother, Mom Mom and sister.
In addition to her husband George, Janice is survived by her loving and devoted children: James Stein and his wife, Virginia, of Douglasville, Pa., and Carrieann Stein of Philadelphia. She also is survived by her seven dear grandchildren, two great grandchildren, her brothers, Harry Jr. and Ronald Wellings and her sister, Donna Wellings.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 1 p.m. until words of remembrance at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 12, in the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. Her interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 8, 2020