Janice Lee Bofinger passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Manor Care in Yardley. She was 66.
Born in Philadelphia, daughter of Leona (Sprindis) Bofinger and the late Fred W. Bofinger, Janice was a 1971 graduate of Saint Hubert High School. She had been a longtime resident of Lower Bucks County and a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Fairless Hills.
Janice enjoyed crafting, including needle point and crocheting. She was a huge Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan.
Along with her mother, Janice is survived by her brother, Frederick M. Bofinger (Debra), her sister, Linda Lutz (Boyd), six nieces and nephews and extended family.
Family and friends are invited to call from 12 to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown, where her memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Janice's name may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 12, 2019