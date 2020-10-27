Janice L. "Jan" Mendrey of Yardley, Pa. died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center. She was 83.Born in Charleroi, Pa. on Feb. 15, 1937, Jan was a resident of Washington Crossing and Yardley, Pa. since 1957. She attended West Chester University and was a graduate of Robert Morris College, Pittsburgh, Pa.Jan was an active member of the Morrisville Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed playing the piano and sang in the Church Choir as well as the Mercer County Chorus and the Pennsbury Community Choir.She was the loving wife of 30 years to Francis Gregory "Willie" Mendrey, the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin Crawford and Myrtle Chapman Crawford, and sister of the late Kaye La Mar Patterson of Belle Vernon, Pa.Jan is survived by her sister, Donna Lee Kreppes of Griffin, Ga., as well as stepchildren, Dennis Mendrey and Kathleen Mendrey, both of Seattle, Wash., and several grandchildren, Jason, Katrina and Joseph.A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, 1201 Cedar La., Hamilton Township, N.J.Memorial contributions in Jan's name may be to the Pickering Manor Capital Campaign Fund, 226 N. Lincoln Ave., Newtown, PA 18940.FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,Yardley