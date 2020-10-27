1/1
Janice Lee Mendrey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice L. "Jan" Mendrey of Yardley, Pa. died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center. She was 83.

Born in Charleroi, Pa. on Feb. 15, 1937, Jan was a resident of Washington Crossing and Yardley, Pa. since 1957. She attended West Chester University and was a graduate of Robert Morris College, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Jan was an active member of the Morrisville Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed playing the piano and sang in the Church Choir as well as the Mercer County Chorus and the Pennsbury Community Choir.

She was the loving wife of 30 years to Francis Gregory "Willie" Mendrey, the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin Crawford and Myrtle Chapman Crawford, and sister of the late Kaye La Mar Patterson of Belle Vernon, Pa.

Jan is survived by her sister, Donna Lee Kreppes of Griffin, Ga., as well as stepchildren, Dennis Mendrey and Kathleen Mendrey, both of Seattle, Wash., and several grandchildren, Jason, Katrina and Joseph.

A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, 1201 Cedar La., Hamilton Township, N.J.

Memorial contributions in Jan's name may be to the Pickering Manor Capital Campaign Fund, 226 N. Lincoln Ave., Newtown, PA 18940.

FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,

Yardley

fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved