1/
Janice M. Bowman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice M. Bowman of Philadelphia passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at her home. She was 80.

Born in Donora, Pa., Janice lived most of her life in Levittown, prior to moving to Gatlinburg, Tenn. She resided the last two years in Philadelphia.

She was employed in retail for many years with Kings, Marshalls, Ames, and Big Lots, until retiring in 2007.

Mrs. Bowman enjoyed watching Hallmark movies, listening to country music, and going to lunch with her friends. Mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her family, and her puppy, Jake.

She was the beloved wife of the late William F. Bowman Sr.; beloved mother of Susan Lynn Bentz (Brian), William F. Bowman Jr., and the late Robert A. Bowman; and beloved sister of William D. Roberts Jr. and the late Arlene Funk. She was the devoted grandmother of Bradley William Davidson (Krystal); and the loving great grandmother of Jordan and Colton Davidson. She also will be missed by four step grandchildren; 13 step great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 until 10 a.m. Wednesday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Rosedale Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved