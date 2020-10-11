Janice M. Bowman of Philadelphia passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at her home. She was 80.
Born in Donora, Pa., Janice lived most of her life in Levittown, prior to moving to Gatlinburg, Tenn. She resided the last two years in Philadelphia.
She was employed in retail for many years with Kings, Marshalls, Ames, and Big Lots, until retiring in 2007.
Mrs. Bowman enjoyed watching Hallmark movies, listening to country music, and going to lunch with her friends. Mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her family, and her puppy, Jake.
She was the beloved wife of the late William F. Bowman Sr.; beloved mother of Susan Lynn Bentz (Brian), William F. Bowman Jr., and the late Robert A. Bowman; and beloved sister of William D. Roberts Jr. and the late Arlene Funk. She was the devoted grandmother of Bradley William Davidson (Krystal); and the loving great grandmother of Jordan and Colton Davidson. She also will be missed by four step grandchildren; 13 step great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9 until 10 a.m. Wednesday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Rosedale Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Dougherty Funeral Home,
