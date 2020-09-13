1/1
Janice M. Christiansen
Janice M. Christiansen passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her sons home in Philadelphia. She was 90.

Born in Bristol, daughter of the late Charles and Helen Breece, she was a resident of Levittown for many years. Mrs. Christiansen was a graduate of Bristol High School and retired after many years of service from Ametek Electronics.

Wife of the late Joseph Edward Bellmeyer and Walter Christiansen, and mother of the late Dawn Bellmeyer, she is survived by her son; Josef Bellmeyer (Kelly), her daughter; Shae Morong (John) and her grandchildren, Stacey Fragale (Dennis), Nicole Potts (John), and Margaret Haney along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.

Funeral Services will be held privately under the direction of Wade Funeral Home, Bristol Borough.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
