Janice S. (Fleisher) Kopins of Peabody, Mass., formerly of Wellesley, Mass. and Newton Center, Mass., passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. She was 98.
She was the beloved wife of the late Herbert Kopins; devoted mother of Mark S. Kopins and his wife, Marjorie, of Langhorne, Pa. and Lynn Shriber and her husband, David, of Peabody, Mass.; adored grandmother of Elizabeth Shriber Nguyen and Jennifer Shriber; and dear sister of the late Rosamond Moskow and Arnold Fleisher.
Graveside services will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Beth El Cemetery, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury, Mass. There will be a reception at Brooksby Village, Peabody, Mass., following services.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Shir Ami, 101 Richboro Rd., Newtown, PA 18940, or Hadassah, c/o Elaine Millendorf, 5733 Quincy Turn, Bensalem, PA 19020.
