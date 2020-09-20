1/1
Jared Albert Menard
Jared Albert Menard passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. He was 40.

He was a lifelong Bucks County resident and 1998 graduate of Pennsbury High School.

Jared was beloved as the "silly Uncle" and the entire family always looked forward to what creative idea, surprise, or special gift was in store at family gatherings. His unique sense of humor and desire to make everyone feel special made Jared stand out the most. Jared always seemed to "know a guy", whether it be the need for some last-minute transportation for a late-night cheesesteak run, or to delight the family with an authentic, live Mummer's performance. Always very handy, in particular with cars and trucks, if he could fix it himself, he would.

Jared is survived by his mother and father, Beth Ann and Joseph A. Menard; his sisters, Nadina LaBouliere and her husband, Michael, and Natalie Blaszczyk and her husband, Mark; and his brother, Justin Menard and his wife, Suzanne. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Audrey LaBouliere, Jacob LaBouliere, Matthew LaBouliere, William Menard, and Ella Menard. Additionally, he is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins that he always looked forward to spending time with.

He was preceded in death by his loving paternal and maternal grandparents, as well as an aunt and uncle who were very special to him.

Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, funeral services will be privately held for family members.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the New Jersey State Police Survivors of the Triangle, C.O.P.S. Chapter, 800 Denow Rd., Suite C-385, Pennington, NJ 08534.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
