Jarrod R. Dean died at his home on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the age of 38.
Born in Bristol Township, son of Thomas G. Dean and the late Geraldine (Hibbs) Dean, Jarrod was a lifelong Levittown resident and a 2000 graduate of Pennsbury High School.
He was employed as a Financial Manager at the Burns Auto Group in Fairless Hills for several years.
Jarrod was a Philadelphia sports fan, especially of the Flyers, Eagles and Phillies.
He was very focused on giving back to his community. He was a member of Children Without Parents and also volunteered at the local food banks.
Jarrod had an awesome sense of humor, which will be missed by all of those who loved him so dearly.
The loving son of Thomas (Mary Beth), Dean is survived by his brothers, Tom Dean, Adam Dean (Anita) and John Trexler (Kristen), and his sister, Jessica Sokolowski (Tom). He will also be sadly missed by his loving companion, Racheal Marie Mason and her children, Destini, Carter and Olivia, along with his 11 nieces and nephews, one great nephew, and several extended family members.
Services and interment will be held privately, however, a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to The 8744 Clubhouse, 8744 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19054.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2020