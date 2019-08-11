Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Church
1025 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason David Russell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason David Russell Obituary
Jason David Russell passed away suddenly Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. He was 48.

He was the husband of his loving wife and best friend, Karen Ann Russell, with whom he shared 13 years of marriage. He was the father of Gianna and Jake. Born in Trenton, N.J., Jason was the son of David A. Russell and Grace C. Angelo.

Jason had so many talents. He was never seen without his guitar and loved playing music with several bands throughout his life. He had a passion for building and working with his hands. He was a born and raised Philly sports fan.

Jason's happiest times were spent with his wife and kids and he was the ultimate hands-on Dad, coaching little league and attending all dance recitals.

Jason lit up everyone's hearts with wit and laughter and he always knew the perfect song to play at any moment. He had a magnetic smile and a "cool" about him that was undeniable. He truly had the biggest heart, always open and loving.

He is loved and remembered by his sister, Erin Mongiello and husband, Michael; niece, Everly Mongiello, and nephews, Logan and Parker Mongiello; step-father, Michael Angelo; in-laws, John and Maryann Pekala; sister-in-law, Marlene Wheeler and husband, Daniel; nephews, Ryan and Jonathan Wheeler; brother-in-law, John Pekala and girlfriend, Faith Anderson; step-sister, Samantha Martino and husband, Brian; and step-brothers, Michael Angelo, Jason Angelo and girlfriend, Jamie Martino. He was preceded in death by his step-sister, Stacy Byrne. He is also cherished by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Calling hours will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA. Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Church, 1025 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made for the Russell children. Please send checks payable to Karen Russell, P.O Box 1161, Bristol PA 19007.

Wade Funeral Home,

Bristol

www.wadefh.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now