Jason David Russell passed away suddenly Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. He was 48.
He was the husband of his loving wife and best friend, Karen Ann Russell, with whom he shared 13 years of marriage. He was the father of Gianna and Jake. Born in Trenton, N.J., Jason was the son of David A. Russell and Grace C. Angelo.
Jason had so many talents. He was never seen without his guitar and loved playing music with several bands throughout his life. He had a passion for building and working with his hands. He was a born and raised Philly sports fan.
Jason's happiest times were spent with his wife and kids and he was the ultimate hands-on Dad, coaching little league and attending all dance recitals.
Jason lit up everyone's hearts with wit and laughter and he always knew the perfect song to play at any moment. He had a magnetic smile and a "cool" about him that was undeniable. He truly had the biggest heart, always open and loving.
He is loved and remembered by his sister, Erin Mongiello and husband, Michael; niece, Everly Mongiello, and nephews, Logan and Parker Mongiello; step-father, Michael Angelo; in-laws, John and Maryann Pekala; sister-in-law, Marlene Wheeler and husband, Daniel; nephews, Ryan and Jonathan Wheeler; brother-in-law, John Pekala and girlfriend, Faith Anderson; step-sister, Samantha Martino and husband, Brian; and step-brothers, Michael Angelo, Jason Angelo and girlfriend, Jamie Martino. He was preceded in death by his step-sister, Stacy Byrne. He is also cherished by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Calling hours will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA. Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Church, 1025 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made for the Russell children. Please send checks payable to Karen Russell, P.O Box 1161, Bristol PA 19007.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 11, 2019