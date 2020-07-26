Jean A. (Whyte) Foster died of natural causes on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Woodbourne Place in Levittown. She was 86.Born and raised in the Richmond section of Philadelphia, Jean graduated from Little Flower High School in 1951. Mrs. Foster was a resident of Levittown since 1956 and was a faithful member of Saint Michael the Archangel Parish.She was very active with the Sisters of Mercy as both a Mercy Corps volunteer and later as a Mercy Associate. Jean was particularly devoted to the "Women of Hope" mission of the Sisters of Mercy, supporting the homeless and managing monthly dinners and holiday celebrations for over 20 years.She also volunteered as a Mercy Associate in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Dublin, Ireland, each for one year. Jean also did extensive volunteer work teaching English to the Korean Sisters in Abington.For over 30 years Mrs. Foster was employed as an Administrative Assistant at Rohm and Haas and retired in 1994.She was the loving mother of Carole Heininger and Gary Foster (Kathleen), and the devoted grandmother of Katie, Ryan and Kevin. She is also survived by her nieces and nephew, Cindy Whyte, John Whyte, and Kim Davidson, and their children, Johnny, Kali, Ryan and Dalton.Family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, followed by interment of ashes at Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem. There are no calling hours prior to the Mass. Masks will be required by all attending.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jean may be made to Women of Hope and sent to: Women of Hope-Vine, Attn: Kathryn Girasole, 251 N. Lawrence St., Philadelphia, PA 19106.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown