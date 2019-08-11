|
Jean A. Mudie Jones passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 95.
Jean was the youngest of five children born to the late Robert P. Mudie and Elizabeth (Kester) Mudie.
A resident of Eddington, Pa., where she resided for 64 years before moving to Brooksville, Fla., Jean also enjoyed spending her summers at the New Jersey shore for 30 years. Jean moved into Attleboro Independent Living in Langhorne, Pa., in November of 2015 after living 28 years in Florida. She took Attleboro by storm, with her vibrant personality, even starting up a group for residents, to play Rummikub. Jean also enjoyed playing Pinochle, Bingo, walking and traveling. Jean was an avid sports fan, especially the Phillies.
Jean was a graduate of Bensalem High School, Class of 1941, and Northeastern Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1944. She worked as a registered nurse at Northeastern Hospital, Delaware Valley Hospital and Helene Fuld Medical Center where she was an evening supervisor for 28 years. She was a volunteer at Brooksville Regional Hospital in Florida for 15 years and was also a member of the United Methodist Women's Association.
Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Russell F. Jones Sr., and great- grandson, Cole Jones.
She is survived by a daughter, Diane Pittam (Samuel) of Bensalem, Pa.; a son, Russell F. Jones Jr. (Christine) of West Deptford, N.J.; and one brother, Charles "Bub" Mudie (Linda) of Bensalem, Pa. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Brandon Pittam (Jacqueline) of Levittown, Pa., and Jeffrey Jones (Lauren) of Moorestown, N.J., and five great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Grayson and Aubree Pittam, and Jeremy and Gwen Jones. Jean is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by a service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Forest Hills Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Jeans name may be made to the Women's Humane Society, 3839 Richlieu Road, Bensalem, PA 19020, or to 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 11, 2019