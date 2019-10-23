|
Jean Alice (Martin) Stanley passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the age of 95.
She was the beloved mother of Cheryl Roach (Dave) and Mark Stanley, the beloved grandmother of six, Shauna, Chase, Jim (Nicole), Mark, Ian and Nicolas, and the great-grandmother of two, Riley and Caitlynn.
Jean enjoyed playing piano, reading, playing Bridge, crocheting, attending church and singing in the choir and going on drives, but her family and friends were always most important to her.
Family and friends are invited to Jean's Life Celebration from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, followed by her memorial service at 2 p.m., all at the Dunn-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 378 S. Bellevue Ave., Langhorne, PA 19047.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jean's name to a .
Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home,
Langhorne
www.dunngivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 23, 2019