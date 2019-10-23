Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
378 South Bellevue Avenue
Langhorne, PA 19047
(215) 757-3331
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
378 South Bellevue Avenue
Langhorne, PA 19047
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
378 South Bellevue Avenue
Langhorne, PA 19047
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Stanley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Alice Stanley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Alice Stanley Obituary
Jean Alice (Martin) Stanley passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the age of 95.

She was the beloved mother of Cheryl Roach (Dave) and Mark Stanley, the beloved grandmother of six, Shauna, Chase, Jim (Nicole), Mark, Ian and Nicolas, and the great-grandmother of two, Riley and Caitlynn.

Jean enjoyed playing piano, reading, playing Bridge, crocheting, attending church and singing in the choir and going on drives, but her family and friends were always most important to her.

Family and friends are invited to Jean's Life Celebration from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, followed by her memorial service at 2 p.m., all at the Dunn-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 378 S. Bellevue Ave., Langhorne, PA 19047.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jean's name to a .

Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home,

Langhorne

www.dunngivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now