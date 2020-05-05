Home

Galzerano Funeral Home - Bristol
430 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-2821
Jean Bliss Obituary
Jean Bliss of Bristol Borough passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Silver Lake Nursing and Rehab Center. She was 89.

Born and raised in Bristol Borough, Jean was a lifelong resident. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Ann Church.

Jean enjoyed cooking and being with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James V. Bliss; her son, Bryan T. Bliss; her sisters, Rose Pagani, Esther Puchino, Jennie Dalinsky, and Mary Torano; and her brother, Joseph DiRenzo.

Jean will be greatly missed by her sons, James (Dawne) and Kevin (Kim), her grandchildren, Alexis (Evan), Lisa (Michael), Kevin Jr., and Tyler, her great-grandchildren, Michael Jr., Emma, Frankie, Nico, Luca, and Wyatt, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Silver Lake Nursing Center and The Dialysis Center of Bucks County for their compassionate care during this difficult time.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at a late date. Check back or contact the funeral home for more information.

Galzerano Funeral Home,

Bristol ~ Levittown

www.galzeranofuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 5, 2020
