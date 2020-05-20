|
Jean C. McManimie, wife of the late William McManimie passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was 95.
Born Dec. 5, 1924 to the late Harold and Lillie Pfleiger.
Mrs. McManimie graduated from Simon Gratz High School of Philadelphia in 1940.
Bill and Jean McManimie met at the Starlight Ballroom in Wildwood, N.J. while he was stationed at the Cape May New Jersey Naval Base during World War II. Eventually settling in Levittown in 1953 where they resided for over 60 years.
Jean lived a full life. Always the concerned environmentalist, she motor homed all over the country with friends. She enjoyed hiking and biking. She was a voracious reader. An avid birder, loved square dancing, but most of all she enjoyed her daily crossword puzzles.
She enjoyed the arts with regular jaunts to local museums all over the Delaware Valley.
Jean would log her cross country trips detailing all the sights whether coming eye to eye with a moose in Canada or a coiled snake in Florida. She continued to write into her later years with a regular column in the Wood River monthly newsletter.
Jean championed democracy, volunteering at the polls for many years. Also volunteering for USO dances at the Stage Door Canteen during World War II.
Although a lifelong republican, she found the current administration very disturbing. Frequent letter to her local representatives was not uncommon.
Jean was preceded in death by the love of her life, her late husband Bill McManimie, her brother Robert Pfleiger and daughter, Constance Kilroy.
She is survived by her son Glen McManimie (Colleen); grandchildren, Dana Weisenburg (Dan), Jaimee Donahue (Dave), Ryan McManimie, Alison McManimie and Scott McManimie; and great grandchildren, Alexis, Shaye, Darcy and Mavin.
Jean was a certified member of our country's "Greatest Generation".
We'll miss her.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all remembrance services will be postponed until further notice.
In lieu of flowers, Jean requested all donations be made to the Employee Appreciation Fund at Juniper Village at Bucks County, 3200 Bensalem Boulevard, Bensalem, PA 19020.
