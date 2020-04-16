|
|
Jean Elia of Feasterville, Pa., passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020. She was 98.
She was born in Charleroi, Pa. to the late Bernardino Rossi & Domenica D'Alfonso on October 10, 1921.
Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband William. She is survived by her three children Margaret (Larry) Moody, William (Barbara) Elia and Alfred Elia.
She was adored and cherished by her grandchildren William (Leda) Elia, Michael (Katie) Elia and her great grandchildren William, Madeline, Scarlet and Michaela and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by her brothers Ernest, Anthony, Nicholas, Albert, and Bernard Rossi and sisters Geraldine Incollingo, Elizabeth Pontarelli, Carmella Incollingo, and Ernestine Spaziano.
Born to Italian immigrants, who embraced the promise of the American Dream, and growing up during the Great Depression, Jean knew the honor of hard work, and the value of instilling that work ethic in her children. Always leading by example, she worked to age 90 doing various jobs from owning a pizzeria, working in retail, a carpet mill, assembly line worker and many more jobs. However, she always felt her greatest accomplishment was raising a loving family. Family was everything to her.
One way that Jean expressed her love for family and friends was making homemade pasta, raviolis, cavatelli and pizza. Part of her great enjoyment of the holidays was to bring to life Italian traditions for family and friends. From making cannoli's and cookies at Christmas time to Easter bread and frittata at Easter. Her kindness and generosity was felt by everyone.
The poet Tennyson wrote "We are a part of all that we have met." Jean's indomitable spirit and courage will live on in all who met her, in all those she loved and in all who loved her. Contributions in her memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis TN 38105. Out of consideration for current circumstances a memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Cassizzi Funeral Home
Philadelphia, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 16, 2020