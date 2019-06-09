|
Jean G. Kupiec of Yardley, Pa., passed away peacefully June 5, 2019, at The Birches of Newtown. She was 87.
Born in Trenton, N.J., Jean was raised in Morrisville and lived in Yardley for over 65 years.
Jean, along with her late husband John, were the owners and operators of the Morrisville Dairy Queen for 50 years. She was a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church.
Jean loved the outdoors. She enjoyed trap shooting, fishing, stock car racing, traveling, dancing and spending time at her home at the Jersey shore. She played Canasta and was fond of music especially polkas, big band and Frank Sinatra. Jean was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. More than anything else, she loved spending time with her family.
Daughter of the late George and Jane (Hludzinski) Heath, and wife of the late John T. Kupiec, she is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, John and Beth Kupiec of Falls Township, Pa.; a daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Richard Search of New Egypt, N.J.; a brother and sister-in-law, George and Rosalie Heath of Calabash, N.C.; her very special friends, Brian and Beth Winder; three grandchildren, John Kupiec (Jess), Kelle Rhodes (Kyle), and Jennifer Search; and three great-grandchildren whom she adored, Teddy Kupiec, Brynn and Parker Rhodes. She also had many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as great friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 752 Big Oak Rd., Morrisville, Pa. Her interment will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery, River Road, Yardley, Pa. Friends may call from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, 41 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jean's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 322 Eighth Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001, or to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111.
