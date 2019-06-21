|
Jean H. Hails passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the age of 91.
She and her husband, Harry, resided in Southampton for 50 years prior to moving to Frederick Living in Frederick, Pa.
Jean's family and her faith were always at the center of her life. Her loving and caring nature will always be remembered. In earlier years she was a very active faithful member of the Church of the Good Samaritan, a Mennonite church in Holland, Pa.
She was an accomplished seamstress who enjoyed creating beautiful quilts, which have become treasures to family and friends. She loved to cook and was often heard singing melodiously throughout the day.
Jean was the beloved wife for 69 years to Harry Hails, and the devoted mother of Barbara J. Bennett and her husband, the late Lawrence, Carol Ann Hails, and H. Paul Hails and his wife, Joyce. She was the cherished grandmother of seven and great grandmother of nine.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing at 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, at Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home, 905 Second Street Pike in Richboro, where a funeral service to celebrate her life will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Deep Run Mennonite Cemetery West, Perkasie.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to the Frederick Living Resident Benevolent Care Fund, 2849 Big Rd., P.O. Box 498, Frederick, PA 19435, www.frederickliving.org, or to The Seeing Eye, www.seeingeye.org.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 21, 2019