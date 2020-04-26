|
Jean Hewins Haggenbottom, born March 8, 1957, at Lower Bucks Hospital passed away April 10, 2020, with her devoted, loving husband John at her side.
Jean graduated Neshaminy High School, Class of 1975, and also had attended University of Pittsburgh.
Jean is survived by her husband, John; her mother, Jean Homer; her brothers, Frank (Wendy), Mark, and David Homer; sister-in-law, Susan Hewins (John); and nephews, John, Daniel, and Ryan Hewins. Jean was preceded in death by her father, William Hewins; and brothers, William and John Hewins.
Jean was an avid race car fan. She travelled with her husband John's racing team, always cheering him on. She was well-known throughout the URC, TSRS, and USAC racing series. Jean had a special love of cats, especially Butters and Boots.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Checkered Flag Fan Club, P.O. Box 79, Kutztown, PA 19530-0079 in Jean's memory.
Her memorial will be held at a later date.
