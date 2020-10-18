Our world has lost a very special lady, Jean M.Bateman, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, October 16, 2020. She was 87 years of age and a resident of Doylestown living formerly in Churchville.Jean was a woman of profound faith, compassion, wisdom and love. As a founding member of Saint Vincent de Paul parish you could find her every morning at Mass, an alto in the parish choir or making casseroles for Saint John's Hospice. She lived the example of Saint Vincent de Paul to attend to the needy and the suffering throughout her life here on earth. Anyone who sought her intersession was never left unaided She was always there to listen, provided good company, point you in the right direction or even take you there. Her insight came from her faith and scripture. She loved her family so fully and so well and through her countless acts of love will forever remain in the hearts of the many whose lives she touched while on her life's journey.Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late John Joseph and Elizebeth Eva Wisler and the beloved wife for 35 years of the late John R. Bateman. Together they raised their seven children John J. (Kim), Beth Hiltwine (Michael), Thomas A., Daniel M., Suzanne Winkowski(Raymond), David P. (Mary Beth) and Kristen M. Danieluk (Dennis). She cherished her grandchildren Ryan, Kathleen, Michael, Matthew, Liz, Lauren, Kristen, Sarah, Mary Kate, Danny W., Kara, David, Colin, Hannah, Thomas, Stephen, Danny B., Carly, Adelinne, Quinn, Jack, Rory, Kellen, Kate, her great granddaughter Evelyn Jean and was awaiting the birth of her great grandson.Jean was the dear sister of Catherine Lieb and was predeceased by her brothers John and Frank Wisler and sisters Bette Obermeier and Anne Costello. Also surviving are her nieces, nephews and their families.Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Thursday morning from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in Saint Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Road, Richboro. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 Noon with interment following in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers kindly consider donations to Saint John's Hospice, 1221 Race Street, Phila., PA 19107 in Jean's honor and memory.Campbell and Thomas Funeral HomeOf Richboro