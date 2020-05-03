|
Jean M. Kelly passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Juniper Village of Bucks County in Bensalem, Pa. She was 93.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Annie McNaught, who emigrated from Scotland and opened a dry goods store. Jean followed in her parents' footsteps, working hard as a retail manager while raising her four children in the Twin Oaks section of Levittown.
She moved to Ocean City, N.J. after retirement, strolling the boardwalk, taking in games of mini golf and treating herself to her favorite molasses taffy paddles. Celebrating the 4th of July with family and friends was a favorite shore tradition.
Jean loved celebrations of all types, rolling out decorated cakes and her special "happy birthday" tablecloth for each member of the family, and marking all holidays with festive decorations.
Jean enjoyed flea markets, Ocean City's annual block party, and shopping at her favorite store, Boscovs. Even in her 90s, she met each day with a nice outfit, carefully applied makeup and her favorite jewelry.
She took particular joy in returning to Scotland to visit relatives and spending time with her four granddaughters.
She is survived by her brother, Harry McNaught, two daughters, Janice Thomas (Al) and Sandy Robidoux (Mark), and daughter-in-law, Kerry Kelly. She will be sadly missed by her granddaughters, Delaney Kelly, Kacey Kelly, Skylar Robidoux and Jade Robidoux.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Karen, her son Stephen, and brother Jimmy.
A celebration of Jean's life will be held at a future date to be determined.
Donations in her name may be made the American Diabetes Association.
