Jean Mary Madden returned to the Lord on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer.
Jean was born in Philadelphia on May 17, 1934. She met the love of her life, James, in 1956 and they were married a year later. In 1958, the first of the five Madden girls arrived.
Jean worked in the credit department of Pomeroy's Department Store. She also worked as the Transcript Clerk at Bucks County Community College and as a temporary employee for Educational Testing Services and the Law School Admission Council.
Jean was a woman of deep faith, which sustained her through the deaths of her husband, James in 1985, and her daughter, Tricia on Nov. 8, 2019. She was a member of Saint Frances Cabrini Parish, a community that lifted her up in prayer and gave her comfort and strength during her recent illness.
Everyone who knew Jean knew she loved her God, her family, and football (especially Penn State and Notre Dame)! She knew even the most obscure football rules and could tell you what college most of the NFL attended.
She was the loving mother of Jean E. Madden, Michele Kravitz (Joe), Joanne Schaeffer (Mark) and Kathleen Chalmers (Jim); a devoted grandmom to Monica Ramagli (Joe), Kristen Nelson (Alex), Katie Kravitz (boyfriend, Zach), Liz Kravitz, and L.J., Matthew, Sean and Alexandra Chalmers; and great grandmom of Liliana and Christopher Ramagli.
Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, Pa. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Saint Frances Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Rd., Fairless Hills, PA 19030, followed by the Rite of Committal in Oakland Cemetery, Philadelphia. There will be no calling hours on Monday morning.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jean's name may be made to Saint Frances Cabrini Church at the above address.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 27, 2019