Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Madden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Mary Madden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Mary Madden Obituary
Jean Mary Madden returned to the Lord on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer.

Jean was born in Philadelphia on May 17, 1934. She met the love of her life, James, in 1956 and they were married a year later. In 1958, the first of the five Madden girls arrived.

Jean worked in the credit department of Pomeroy's Department Store. She also worked as the Transcript Clerk at Bucks County Community College and as a temporary employee for Educational Testing Services and the Law School Admission Council.

Jean was a woman of deep faith, which sustained her through the deaths of her husband, James in 1985, and her daughter, Tricia on Nov. 8, 2019. She was a member of Saint Frances Cabrini Parish, a community that lifted her up in prayer and gave her comfort and strength during her recent illness.

Everyone who knew Jean knew she loved her God, her family, and football (especially Penn State and Notre Dame)! She knew even the most obscure football rules and could tell you what college most of the NFL attended.

She was the loving mother of Jean E. Madden, Michele Kravitz (Joe), Joanne Schaeffer (Mark) and Kathleen Chalmers (Jim); a devoted grandmom to Monica Ramagli (Joe), Kristen Nelson (Alex), Katie Kravitz (boyfriend, Zach), Liz Kravitz, and L.J., Matthew, Sean and Alexandra Chalmers; and great grandmom of Liliana and Christopher Ramagli.

Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, Pa. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Saint Frances Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Rd., Fairless Hills, PA 19030, followed by the Rite of Committal in Oakland Cemetery, Philadelphia. There will be no calling hours on Monday morning.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jean's name may be made to Saint Frances Cabrini Church at the above address.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -