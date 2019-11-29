|
Jean S. (Steacy) Weaver of Hellertown, Pa. passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at home with her family by her side.
She was born in 1931 to the late William H. and Helen K. Steacy. Jean was a former Girl Scout leader, and an avid quilter who won many ribbons at the Grange Fair for her quilts. She also was very active in making crosses for the shoeboxes for Samaritans Purse.
Jean was a woman of strong faith who was a member of New Life Christian Church in Newtown.
Jean worked as a telephone operator at Bell Telephone and also U.S. Steel, where she would meet her husband of 60 years, Paul D. Weaver. She also worked at Thiokol as a Telecommunications Director.
Jean is survived her children, Patricia Duncan (Steve), Richard A. Weaver (Patricia), and Elizabeth Spor (Robert), granddaughters, Jamie (Billy), Jennifer (Dave), Paula (Justen) and Kati, her seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul D., her son, Paul D. Jr., and brothers, William and Charles Steacy.
Family and friends are invited to Jean's Life Celebration from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at New Life Christian Church, 4 Freedom Dr., Newtown, PA 18940, and to participate in her funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Samaritans Purse, Operation Christmas Child (samaritanspurse.org) or to New Life Christian Church Memorial Fund (put Jean's name on memo line) would be appreciated.
