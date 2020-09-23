Jeanette H. Fusco passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. She was 87.
Jeanette is survived by her loving daughters and extended family, Dr. Cynthia R. Fusco, Elizabeth and Gerald Driscoll, Gina M. Fusco and Mark N. Schor, as well as her 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Jeanette was the beloved wife of the late Raymond C. Fusco, mother of the late Holly C. Fusco, mother-in-law of the late Catherine A. Shoenfelt, and daughter to the late Jesse and Theodore Kamish.
She had lived in Bucks County for over 40 years. Jeanette grew up in Englewood, N.J. with her brother Teddy, and sister Adele, spending wonderful summers on Long Beach Island. Strong in English and grammar, she graduated from Dwight Morrow High School.
After marriage to Raymond, they spent their first years in Montana, where Raymond was stationed in the U.S. Air Force. As a young couple Raymond pursued his engineering career in aerospace, which included many moves throughout the country while starting and raising a family. Many years were spent in Florida, with the family ultimately landing and settling in Pennsylvania.
Jeanette enjoyed traveling, sewing and making holiday outfits for her four young daughters, photography, and researching family genealogy. Inspiring her daughters to always explore their interests, she created a home that valued and emphasized education and after-school activities that included music lessons, sports, cooking, and traveling. Jeanette was loving, strong, and humorous, and always encouraged all around her to actualize their potential.
With many talents and interests, Jeanette helped support the family securing a job at The Easter Seals Foundation followed by several years working in pharmaceutical companies. Creating and sewing her own designs, Jeanette opened Gingersnaps, a children's clothing store in Lahaska.
She eventually became a paralegal while also exploring her true love of writing, which later included biographies and historical fiction. As an author, she published Radiant Passage, a journey of the family's spiritual path facing Raymond's terminal illness at a young age. She later published Seagate House, a historical fictional novel centered around a family living on Long Beach Island over many generations. Later in life Jeanette published Billy Jackson's Ghost, a childhood mystery and adventure.
She loved and was a fervent advocate of animals, which brought many rescues to the family home. She created within her family the intrinsic value and need of animal care and stewardship.
Jeanette's love of her family was a central focus of her life. She brought many years of love, joy, laughter, style, and happiness to us all. Highly empathic and intuitive, she brought spirituality and faith to all those around her. A believer of tradition and guiding us to do the right thing, as our Nana, she created a warm home and hearth including grand Christmas celebrations - always making holidays and even the little things in life special. Throughout her life she sought to help others. For many years as a volunteer, she was the Editor of the Craven Hall Historical Society newsletter.
Caring for her family, friends, animals, and her community, Jeanette lovingly and powerfully impacted and inspired all those who surrounded her and she will be terribly missed.
The family will receive relatives and friends at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Rd., Newtown, PA 18940. Reflections and honoring remarks will be held at 11 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. All are invited for an outdoor luncheon at The Washington Crossing Inn to begin at 12:30 p.m. Her interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeanette's name may be made to the Bucks County SPCA (bcspca.org
), or The Craven Hall Historical Society (www.craven-hall.org
).www.fluehr.com