James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Jeanette Bracco
Jeanette M. Bracco

Jeanette M. Bracco Obituary
Jeanette M. Bracco died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Langhorne Gardens at the age of 82.

Born in Manhattan, N.Y., Mrs. Bracco was raised in Penndel and was a lifelong Lower Bucks County resident. She was a 1955 graduate of Saint Hubert's High School.

Mrs. Bracco was employed as a bookkeeper for many years for the Drever Company in Huntingdon Valley.

She loved classical music and enjoyed dancing.

Daughter of the late Anthony and Martha (Cassamessina) Bracco, Mrs. Bracco was the loving mother of Karen Stetser (Ron) of Levittown, the devoted grandmother of Katie, Vincent, Kyle (fiancée, Nicole) and Melissa, and the very proud great grandmother of Vincent II, Frankie, Gio and Harper. She is also survived by her sister, Dolores Crabbe of Levittown, a niece and two nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 18, 2019
