Jeanette M. Keaton (Coyle) passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 89.
She was born in Philadelphia (near the Philadelphia Art Museum) and was a resident of Hulmeville for 58 years.
With her husband, Bud, they were business owners in the local area and later she was a bookkeeper for Charming Shoppes, Inc.
Jeanette was a member of Eastern Star (62 years), Order of the Amaranth (62 years), White Shrine of Jerusalem, and Daughters of the Nile.
She was an advisor (first as Mother Advisor and then later as a District Deputy) in the International Order of Rainbow for Girls where she was known to many as "Aunt Jeanette". She made a difference in the lives of many girls.
She was preceded in death by her parents James and Mildred (Reinhard) Coyle, her husband, George W. ("Bud") Keaton, Jr., her son George W. ("Butch") Keaton, III, and her sister, Clara S. Quinn.
Jeanette is survived by her children, Gloria J. (David) Rodgers, James (Susan) Keaton, and Cynthia Keaton. Six grandchildren, David (Jaime), Kelly (Dave), James (Stephanie), Daniel (Sarah), Jacob (Meghan), and Patricia (Ben). She also had ten great-grandchildren, and one she will never get to meet.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Grace Episcopal Church, 313 Main Street, Hulmeville, PA 19047, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite 102 Philadelphia, PA 19106, Order of the Amaranth (Diabetes), c/o Kimberley Webster, PGRM, 2173 Mercer-West Middlesex Rd, West Middlesex, PA 16159, or Autism Delaware, 924 Old Harmony Rd., Suite 201, Newark, DE 19713 three of Jeanette's passions.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 12, 2020