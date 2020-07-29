Jeanette M. Peiffer passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was 92.Jeanette was born in Philadelphia to Mary (Stauffer) and Guy Cuff.She is survived by her loving children, Laraine Viss, William Peiffer (Susan) and Donna Koreck (Greg), nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.Jeanette worked at Burger King in Feasterville for 30 years. She lived every day of her life loving the Lord and her family.Jeanette's family will receive relatives and friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, Pa., where services will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery.The Peiffer family has requested donations in Jeanette's name may be made to Neonatal ICU, Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104.Condolences may be sent to Jeanette's family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.James J. McGhee Funeral Home,Southampton