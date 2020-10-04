Jeanette Mary Riddle of Levittown, Pa., died peacefully on September 20th, 2020 at her home in Levittown, Pa. She was 60. Jeanette was born August 22nd, 1960 in Scranton, Pa.Jeanette graduated from Neshaminy Maple Point in 1978 where she was a dedicated athlete running Cross Country and Track & Field. Following graduation, she enlisted into the United States Marine Corps, while enlisted she met her husband Jerry. Their first date was a day on the beach in Jacksonville, FL where two 19 year olds found love and were married shortly after. After her Honorable Discharge from the Marine Corps, Jeanette went on to receive her BA in Accounting from Philadelphia College of Textiles, and then to work as an Accountant in the healthcare profession.Jeanette is preceded in death by her parents Edmund and Vera Mozeleski and brother Edmund Mozeleski. She is survived by her husband of 41 years Jerry Riddle and their two children Sheri and Adam Riddle, sisters Joanne (Dan) Mozeleski and Janine Carey, brother Vincent (Debbie) Mozeleski; four grandchildren Angelee, Ethan, Kellan and Emma Riddle. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.Family and friends are invited to gather Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, PA 19056. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.Jeanette was well loved and will be deeply missed.Keeping with CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are mandated indoors and outdoors.Galzerano Funeral Home