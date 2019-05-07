|
Jeanne Bahm passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Virtua Hospital in Marlton, N.J., at the age of 86.
Born in Tenafly, N.J., Jeanne was raised in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. She was a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy.
Jeanne met her husband in NYC before moving to Levittown in 1957. In 1980 she moved to Virginia and had resided in Gibbsboro, N.J. since 1997.
She was a nurse recruiter for 12 years at the George Washington University in Washington, D.C., until her retirement in 1993.
A former member of Queen of the Universe Parish, Levittown, Jeanne was very active there with the Regina Guild.
Most important to her always was the love of her family and friends.
The beloved wife for 65 years to Carl, Jeanne was the loving mother of Bill, John (Beth), Jim (Jenn) and Karen Barrett (Tony Prestianne). She was the devoted grandmother of Nickolas Bahm, Caitlin Gardiner (Nick), Kyle Bahm (Doreen), Daniel, Paul and Sean Barrett, and proud great grandmother of Shiloh, Avigayil and Reagan. Jeanne will also be sadly missed by several nieces, nephews, and cousins, Mary Ellen Servitto and Beth Gallagher.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, at Queen of the Universe Church, Levittown, followed by the Rite of Committal in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jeanne's name to the Multiple Sclerosis National Society, 30 South 17th St., Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 7, 2019