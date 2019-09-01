Home

Jeanne Powers Obituary
Jeanne Powers died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.

She was born July 29, 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio and grew up in Euclid, Ohio. She graduated from Shore High School in Euclid and Kent State University in Kent, Ohio.

Jeanne married her husband, Murray Powers, in 1951 and they had 58 wonderful years together until Murray passed away. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Margaret Rosati.

She is survived by her son, Murray Powers, her daughter, Kathryn Powers, and two grandchildren, Rachel and Matthew Powers.

Murray's work required the family to move frequently, but they eventually settled in Lower Makefield, Pa. After retirement they moved to a condominium in Langhorne.

During her working years, Jeanne taught school in Ohio. She later worked as Activity Coordinator for Langhorne Gardens Nursing Home, Director of Recreational Therapy at St. Lawrence Rehabilitation Center and Director of Volunteer Services at Mercer Medical Center, a job from which she retired in 1996.

Jeanne had many different pastimes. She enjoyed traveling, swimming, reading, yoga, gardening and a variety of crafts.

Relatives and friends will be received at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 100 E. Washington Ave., Newtown, PA 18940, for Jeanne's funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jeanne's name to the .

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 1, 2019
