Jeanne (Dickson) Van Osten passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the age of 93.
She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph H. Van Osten Jr.
Jeanne was born in Philadelphia on Nov. 10, 1926. She was a proud member of the Class of 1944, the first graduating class from St. Hubert's High School.
She later married and raised her family in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia before moving to Bensalem, Pa. in 2004.
Jeanne worked for many years at Soabar Products before her retirement.
Jeanne was the devoted mother of Joseph Van Osten III and Dolores "Lori" Wyatt, and the loving grandmother of Joseph, E. Jeffrey (Aaron), Michael (Melissa) and Andrew (Natasha). Jeanne was the great grandmother of Haleigh, Deacon and Sadie, and is also survived by her sister, Kas Witaconis.
Family and friends are invited to join the Van Osten family for a celebration of Jeanne's life from 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Buck Hotel, 1200 Buck Rd., Feasterville, PA 19053.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne's name may be made to .
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 24, 2020