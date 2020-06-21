Jeannine Ruppert
Jeannine Ruppert of Quakertown passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. 

She was born Oct. 1, 1936 in Philadelphia to Rose Anna "Rosie" Schlegel Roehm and John Joseph Roehm. Jeannine, known as "Mommom," was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. 

She was the Executive Administrative Assistant for Selective Insurance, retiring in 2007.

Growing up she was a strong athlete, playing field hockey and softball. A talented writer, she penned the words to her Alma Mater high school song in Bristol, Pa. A gifted dancer, especially the Charleston, she appeared as a Jitterbug Girl on American Bandstand.

Jeannine will be remembered for her sense of humor, and the warmth, love, and compassion she showed each person, as she genuinely took an interest and cared for them. She is now at peace in the arms of her loving Savior, Jesus.

She is survived by her brother, William Dunn, sons, Jeffrey Smith (Jaime) and Gregory Smith Sr. (Janet), daughter, Cindy Smith, six grandchildren, Anissa Haney, Ashlie Smith, Rebecca Dunkerton, Brittany Smith, Gregory Smith Jr., and Carly Smith, 14 great grandchildren, and her cousin, Christine Schlegel Shinn.

Jeannine was preceded in death by her siblings, Kathleen and John.

Services will be held privately.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
