Jeffrey A. Cameron Sr. of Levittown passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Frankford Torresdale Hospital. He was 67.
Jeffrey was a life-long resident of Levittown, and was a 1971 graduate of the former Woodrow Wilson High School. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
Jeffrey was a master plumber and was the owner/operator of Jeff Cameron Plumbing. He later worked for the Neshaminy School District for 18 years until retiring in 2011.
Jeff is survived by his children, Jeffrey Jr., Kelly, Kathleen, and Sean; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the parking lot of the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, for procession to Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, where his interment service will take place at precisely 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
