Jeffrey Carlton Harris passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. He was 64.
Born in Bristol, son of the late Gloria (Hammond) and John Harris, Jeffrey has been a lifelong Lower Bucks County resident. He was a 1974 graduate of the former Delhaas High School, and a graduate of Bucks County Community College in Newtown.
Jeffrey was a member of Calvary Chapel in Philadelphia.
Until his retirement in 2014, Jeffrey was the owner of M.J.C. Remodelers for many years.
He enjoyed gardening, reading, drawing, chess and guitar, however, his greatest enjoyment was taking care of his dogs.
Jeffrey was the author of an historical fictional novel.
Beloved husband of Debby L. (van Dongen) for 34 years, Jeffrey was the loving father of Christian Taylor Harris and the late Jeffrey Carlton Harris II; and grandfather of Harrison and Norah Shiffner. He also will be sadly missed by his brother, John Harris (Lisa); and many nieces and nephews.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Harris, and brothers, Stephen and Michael Harris.
A memorial service in honor of Jeffrey will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to a would be appreciated.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 29, 2020