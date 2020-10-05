1/1
Jeffrey Joseph (Jeff) Minton
1945 - 2020
Jeffrey (Jeff) Joseph Minton of Langhorne died on October 1, 2020 at Chandler Hall in Newtown Pa., after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 75.

Born January 02, 1945 in Oceanport, N.J. to the late Joseph H. and Anita B. Minton, Jeff spent his formative years in central NJ before moving to Langhorne in 1979. He worked for the Consolidated Rail Corporation (Conrail) and its predecessor railroads for 34 years before retiring in 2003. He enjoyed a variety of interests and devoted a large amount of his time to community service. A member of the Jesse Soby Post (#148) of the American Legion he was a veteran of the United States Navy having been assigned as a Sonarman aboard the USS Hugh Purvis (DD-709). During his life he participated in numerous fraternal, political, and charitable organizations including serving as Mayor of Langhorne Borough. Seldom content to just read a book, or watch a movie, he could be found volunteering at the Langhorne Heritage Farm, or St. Mary Medical Center among other organizations. He is survived by his tolerant wife of 53 years, Marjorie Grill Minton, his son Steve (Jennifer) Minton of Swarthmore, Pa. Grandchildren Tabitha (Abbey) and Kyler Minton, daughter Stephanie Minton of Doylestown, Pa., sisters Kim Mooney (William) of Stanton, N.J., Ellen McClintock of Portsmouth, Va., and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services will be private. Memorial donations should be made to the organization of your choice which the decedent hopes will mean taking your significant other out for an evening on the town.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Memories & Condolences
October 4, 2020
Met Jeff and Marjorie at the first Purvis reunion! That was 28 years ago, Jeff was such a
Gentleman. We were lucky enough to have Jeff and Marjorie sit with us at one of our reunions!
Such laughs with him and Sal! Our condolences to Marjorie and the family.
RIP Jeff
Sal and MaryAnn Contello
Salvatore Contello
Military
October 4, 2020
I met Jeff through the Hugh Purvis Association and we had great times during the reunions. At the last get together he and I were "very dapper" in our bow ties at the dinner. Our thoughts are with his wife and family.
Ken & Barb Larson
Served In The Military Together
October 4, 2020
Met Jeff and Marjorie thru Purvis reunion. Cutest couple and so fun to talk to and share grandkid pictures. Jeff was a great President of the Purvis association also. Our thoughts and prayers are with you Marjorie. Be strong.
Dick and Mary plante
Served In Military Together
October 4, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Jeff's passing. Jeff was such a great neighbor in so many ways. He was dedicated to making the places around him better and better for others. Jeff made us feel so welcome to the community when we were newlyweds. We are forever grateful for that. We will continue to pray for Jeff and his family especially Marjorie during this time.
Colleen (Peter) Stahl
Neighbor
October 4, 2020
Rest in peace my friend and shipmate. The ship's company stands and salutes you. You made a mark on everyone that knew you in the Hugh Purvis Association. May Marjorie and family find solace in the knowledge that you put up the good fight and will be joining with the Lord Almighty.
Barb and Mike Spinelli Spinelli
Served In The Military Together
October 4, 2020
Jeff will surely be missed by so many. Allein and I met him in Boston in 2008 and took an immediate liking of him. The Hugh Purvis Reunion Association, of which he was a past president of, will honor him. A very good man.
Gene and Allein Sampieri
Friend
October 3, 2020
Rest In Peace my shipmate.
Fair Winds and following seas Jeff. Chris and Jo-Ann McIntyre
Chris McIntyre
October 3, 2020
I had so much respect and admiration for Mr Minton, as we called him in our house. He was an amazing neighbor to have. He was there for me countless times when I asked for his help. Never saying no to any of my crazy requests, including borrowing his truck on many occasions, printing random things for me when my printer wasn't working, and my all time favorite - driving with me into one of the scarier neighborhoods of Philly when I needed to deliver something to a church there. Hopefully I made up for it with all the desserts from our kids' birthdays that we shared with him over the 10 years that we were neighbors. He loved those cakes, or at least he always told me he did. He was such a super sweet upbeat guy who always had a smile on his face. I really thought the world of him...
Diane Dowler
Neighbor
October 3, 2020
Dearest Marjorie and family - we cannot express our deepest sympathies enough. Jeff has been remembered many times through our years apart, and always with a smile and a chuckle. Our time in Langhorne was made so much more memorable by his friendship. May God give you strength in this time of sorrow. Love Always - Dave & Kathy Carlson
Kathy Carlson
Friend
October 3, 2020
Jeff was a great shipmate! He was a good friend on the USS Hugh Purvis DD709. He was a hoot! He taught me the tea berry shuffle, originated by Soupy Sales. My condolences to his family. Fair Winds & Following Seas Mate.
Kenneth Scholes
Served In The Military Together
October 3, 2020
I worked with Jeff for many years at Conrail, he always had a smile on his face and was quick with a joke to make the day go by. It was with great sorrow that I heard of his passing and my heart felt prayers go out to his family.....may he Rest In Peace.
Bob Kotarski
Coworker
October 3, 2020
I worked with Jeff for many years. A wonderful man. I can not picture him without a smile.
Jim Frain
Coworker
October 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Don Minnick
Friend
October 3, 2020
I got to know Jeff through his volunteer work at the Langhorne Heritage Farm. Although he could certainly be prickly at times,to imagine life at the farm without his presence is a hard thing to do. He was a tireless worker and an excellent mechanic, seeming to be at his happiest when he was repairing one of the machines or mowers that volunteers use at the farm. My most sincere thoughts go out to his family , especially his lovely wife Marge ,who is a favorite person to me and many other members at the farm.
Keith DeVore
Friend
October 3, 2020
Jeff was one of the first firemen to show me how to operate a steam generator on a GG-1 right after I hired out in 1972. He was patient and thorough. We ran into each other occasionally after that since he worked out of the Philadelphia area and I worked out of New York. Years later, I ran into him at NORAC meetings and we always had a couple of laughs about the old days. He was in the true sense, a good person with a great sense of humor. RIP.
Paul Hraska
Coworker
October 3, 2020
Good man,,always a smile, ever while wearing a lot hats,,thank you for sharing him with us with you all peace
Frank Zimmerman
Coworker
October 2, 2020
REST IN PEACE, JEFF.
Bruce Turek
Coworker
October 2, 2020
Jeff was a great man and a real pleasure to work with
Rick Heater
Coworker
October 2, 2020
My Deepest Condolences to the Minton Family. Rest In Peace Brother Jeff, God Bless....Until we meet again..
Joseph Constantine
Friend
October 2, 2020
Sorry to hear about Jeff he was a good guy knew him from the railroad days
Tom Barber
Coworker
October 2, 2020
Jeff was a good friend and neighbor and will be greatly missed!!!
Judi and Steve Kosmin
Friend
