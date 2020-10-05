Jeffrey (Jeff) Joseph Minton of Langhorne died on October 1, 2020 at Chandler Hall in Newtown Pa., after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 75.



Born January 02, 1945 in Oceanport, N.J. to the late Joseph H. and Anita B. Minton, Jeff spent his formative years in central NJ before moving to Langhorne in 1979. He worked for the Consolidated Rail Corporation (Conrail) and its predecessor railroads for 34 years before retiring in 2003. He enjoyed a variety of interests and devoted a large amount of his time to community service. A member of the Jesse Soby Post (#148) of the American Legion he was a veteran of the United States Navy having been assigned as a Sonarman aboard the USS Hugh Purvis (DD-709). During his life he participated in numerous fraternal, political, and charitable organizations including serving as Mayor of Langhorne Borough. Seldom content to just read a book, or watch a movie, he could be found volunteering at the Langhorne Heritage Farm, or St. Mary Medical Center among other organizations. He is survived by his tolerant wife of 53 years, Marjorie Grill Minton, his son Steve (Jennifer) Minton of Swarthmore, Pa. Grandchildren Tabitha (Abbey) and Kyler Minton, daughter Stephanie Minton of Doylestown, Pa., sisters Kim Mooney (William) of Stanton, N.J., Ellen McClintock of Portsmouth, Va., and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services will be private. Memorial donations should be made to the organization of your choice which the decedent hopes will mean taking your significant other out for an evening on the town.



