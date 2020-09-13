1/1
Jennie (Polizzi) Hume
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennie (Polizzi) Hume, of Morrisville/Yardley, Pa., passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. She was 97.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Mrs. Hume lived in Morrisville for over 80 years. Prior to her retirement she was employed by the Vulcanized Rubber & Plastics and for many years at the Pennsbury Pottery in Morrisville and in her early days for Kings Farm's.

Jennie was the beloved wife of the late Frank W. Hume for over 36 years. She was the daughter of the late Phillip and Rosaria Polizzi, and sister of the late Samuel, James, Phillip, Anthony and Jerry Polizzi and Mary Rossi. She is survived by her loving son Frank and daughter-in-law Susan of Yardley, Pa.

Cherished grandmother of Carrie (Brian) Zuczek of Yardley, Pa. and Christy Hume of Quakertown, Pa. Beloved great-grandmother to Emily, Connor, Taylor, Jack and Madelyn. She is also survived by her brother Paul Polizzi of Burlington, N.J. and her sister Rose Sickler of Deland, FL and numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 9 AM to 10 AM at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel (41 W. Trenton Avenue. Morrisville, PA 19067). Funeral mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (201 N. Pennsylvania Avenue. Morrisville, PA 19067) at 10:30 a.m., followed by a catholic burial at Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jennie's name can be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church. (https://www.holytrinitymorrisville.org/)

Hooper Funeral Home

www.hooperfuneralchapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
41 W Trenton Ave
Morrisville, PA 19067
(215) 295-7725
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved