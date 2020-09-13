Jennie (Polizzi) Hume, of Morrisville/Yardley, Pa., passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. She was 97.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Mrs. Hume lived in Morrisville for over 80 years. Prior to her retirement she was employed by the Vulcanized Rubber & Plastics and for many years at the Pennsbury Pottery in Morrisville and in her early days for Kings Farm's.
Jennie was the beloved wife of the late Frank W. Hume for over 36 years. She was the daughter of the late Phillip and Rosaria Polizzi, and sister of the late Samuel, James, Phillip, Anthony and Jerry Polizzi and Mary Rossi. She is survived by her loving son Frank and daughter-in-law Susan of Yardley, Pa.
Cherished grandmother of Carrie (Brian) Zuczek of Yardley, Pa. and Christy Hume of Quakertown, Pa. Beloved great-grandmother to Emily, Connor, Taylor, Jack and Madelyn. She is also survived by her brother Paul Polizzi of Burlington, N.J. and her sister Rose Sickler of Deland, FL and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 9 AM to 10 AM at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel (41 W. Trenton Avenue. Morrisville, PA 19067). Funeral mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (201 N. Pennsylvania Avenue. Morrisville, PA 19067) at 10:30 a.m., followed by a catholic burial at Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jennie's name can be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church. (https://www.holytrinitymorrisville.org/
)
