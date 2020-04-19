Home

Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
378 South Bellevue Avenue
Langhorne, PA 19047
(215) 757-3331
Jennifer Leigh Bremme

Jennifer Leigh Bremme Obituary
Jennifer Leigh Bremme of Bucks County passed away suddenly Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was 38.

Born Feb. 21, 1982, she was the daughter of Robert Bremme and Nancy Copeland-Bremme, and granddaughter of Lois Sandte.

She will be deeply missed by her siblings, Joseph, Michael (Danielle), Faith (William Fritz), Cynthia (Jim Montero), April (Drew Garfield), Robert, Mary "Bear" (Jose Colon), Thomas (Amber), Amber (Kevin Crossett). She was loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was free-spirited and lived life to the fullest.

A Celebration of Life will be announced once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Services provided by Dunn Givnish Life Celebration Home, 378 S. Bellevue Ave., Langhorne, PA 19047. To share your fondest memories of Jennifer, please visit the website below.

Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home,

www.lifecelebration.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 19, 2020
