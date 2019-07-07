Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
Jeremy Degorski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremy Degorski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremy B. Degorski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeremy B. Degorski Obituary
Jeremy B. Degorski passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Holy Redeemer Hospice at Holy Redeemer Hospital in Meadowbrook. He was 70.

Born in London, England, the son of the late Halina (Sajko) and Anthony Degorski, Jeremy arrived in the United States at the age of 2. He was a lifetime resident of Northeast Philadelphia and a 1967 graduate of Father Judge High School.

Until his retirement at age 63, Jeremy was employed as an Aerospace Engineer with Lockheed -Martin in East Windsor, N.J. and Sunnyvale, Calif.

He served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps.

Jeremy was an automobile enthusiast and also enjoyed classical rock music.

He is survived by his children, Christopher, Lindsay A. and Lauren M. Degorski; granddaughters, Juliette and Jaymee; and his sister, Anne Degorski.

Services and interment will be held privately.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now