|
|
Jeremy B. Degorski passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Holy Redeemer Hospice at Holy Redeemer Hospital in Meadowbrook. He was 70.
Born in London, England, the son of the late Halina (Sajko) and Anthony Degorski, Jeremy arrived in the United States at the age of 2. He was a lifetime resident of Northeast Philadelphia and a 1967 graduate of Father Judge High School.
Until his retirement at age 63, Jeremy was employed as an Aerospace Engineer with Lockheed -Martin in East Windsor, N.J. and Sunnyvale, Calif.
He served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps.
Jeremy was an automobile enthusiast and also enjoyed classical rock music.
He is survived by his children, Christopher, Lindsay A. and Lauren M. Degorski; granddaughters, Juliette and Jaymee; and his sister, Anne Degorski.
Services and interment will be held privately.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 7, 2019