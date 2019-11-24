|
|
On Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, Jeremy Michael Henderson lost a prolonged battle with heart disease.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Kim Henderson, his father, Bil Henderson, his brother, Timothy Young, and his grandmother, Ruth Henderson.
Jeremy was born Oct. 17, 1974 in Levittown, Pa., and throughout his life he loved spending time with his family. He donated his time to his wife's local church, regularly donated items to the homeless community, enjoyed being outdoors fishing and riding quads, and loved rescuing and snuggling his beloved "kitties" as he put it.
Jeremy is survived by his wife, Sofia Ando, his daughters, Jacklyn and Evangalina, his sons, Christian and Justin, as well as his sister, Jessica, brother, Ryan, stepmother, Jacki, Aunt Barb, Uncle Jim, and many cousins who will all miss him immensely.
Family and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Faith Reform Church, 479 Stonybrook Dr., Levittown, PA 19055.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 24, 2019