|
|
Jerome J. Cutler of Richboro died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Abington Jefferson Hospice at Warminster, while surrounded by his loving family. He was 85.
Jerry was the loving husband of Dalce Mae (Russo) Cutler. The couple had shared 67 years together.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Jerry was the son of the late John Abraham and Hannah Harris Cutler.
In addition to his wife, Dalce, Jerry will be missed tremendously by his children, Renee Elliott, Hannah L. Blessing (Robert Levine), and Nicole L. Gulack (Robert); his grandchildren, Eric Somers (Brandie), Rebecca Blessing, Chloe Blessing (Christopher Walton) and Matthew Gulack; and his great-grandchildren, Landen Somers, Preston Somers, and Pierson Walton. He is also survived by his sister, Augusta Gammon and her husband, Don, Elizabeth Cutler and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 11:30 a.m. until his funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown- Richboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954. Jerry's interment will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, Pa. Shiva will be observed at the home of Dalce Cutler from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, and from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 28.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Abington Jefferson Hospice at Warminster, 225 Newtown Rd., Warminster, PA 18974, or to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 24, 2019