Jerome "Jerry" Polizzi, of Morrisville, Pa., passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Langhorne, Pa. He was 81.
Born in Philadelphia, Mr. Polizzi lived in Morrisville for over 50 years.
Jerry was a graduate of Pennsbury High School, Class of 1957, and was actively involved in organizing several of his class reunions throughout the years. He spent two-years active duty in the Army as an Artilleryman and retired in 1963 as a Specialist.
Mr. Polizzi was a Mechanical Designer with Roche Medical Electronics, KLI Industries and, in his later years, was a freelance designer.
He enjoyed coin collecting, and was an avid Philly sports fan, enjoying all four major teams. Most of all, he was happiest when he spent time with his grandchildren, Steven and Meghan Hollins, and Dylan Krawiec.
Son of the late Philip and Rose Polizzi, and brother of the late Samuel, James, Philip and Anthony Polizzi and Mary Rossi, he is survived by his loving wife Virginia "Ginny" (Haislip) Polizzi, a son and daughter-in-law Kenneth S. and Daphne Hollins of Mahwah, N.J., a brother Paul Polizzi of Burlington, NJ, two sisters Jennie Hume of Yardley and Rose Sickler of Deland, Fla., a sister-in-law Janet Polizzi of Penndel, Pa., and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Wednesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral chapel.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, 41 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, Pa. Monsignor John Eckert, Pastor of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, will officiate. His interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton Twp., N.J.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Polizzi's name may be made to ().
J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
Morrisville, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 17, 2020