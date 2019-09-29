|
Jerome R. Medovich passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at Somerton Center, Philadelphia. He was 86.
Born in Michigan, and a longtime resident of Milwaukee, Wis., Mr. Medovich had been a resident of Bucks County for the past year and a half.
For many years, Mr. Medovich was employed as a factory worker with Allis Chalmers, manufacturing tractor parts and also worked as a manager for Bieck Management in Milwaukee.
He is a United States Army Korean War veteran. He enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with his fellow veterans at the Veterans Club in Milwaukee. He also enjoyed going to thrift stores.
Mr. Medovich is survived by his children, Clinton Medovich, Susan M. Pocino (Fernando) and Shellene O'Hara (Shin) and his grandchildren, Anthony, Kaz, and T.J.
He will also be sadly missed by his sisters, Karen Dobson and Gloria Miravite and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Doreen Kastner.
All services and interment will be held at a later date in Wisconsin.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 29, 2019